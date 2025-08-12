Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,681 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Nova worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Nova by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,411,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,980,000 after acquiring an additional 796,629 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Nova by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,212,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,497,000 after acquiring an additional 42,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nova by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,195,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Nova by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 600,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,341,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Nova by 504.5% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 354,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,780,000 after buying an additional 295,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $272.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.35 and its 200-day moving average is $226.85. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $153.99 and a 1 year high of $291.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. Nova had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVMI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Nova in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nova from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on Nova from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Nova from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

