MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $208.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $217.00 to $208.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MKTX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.70.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $189.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.01 and a 200 day moving average of $213.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.84. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $182.99 and a 52 week high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 51.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $46,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

