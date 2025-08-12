Insider Selling: The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Insider Sells 51,290 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $98.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,358,000 after buying an additional 5,387,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,314,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,860,000 after buying an additional 4,218,975 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $191,935,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,267,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,114,000 after buying an additional 2,169,252 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,689,000 after buying an additional 1,567,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

