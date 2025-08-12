iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Reduced by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.35 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $111.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

