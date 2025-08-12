Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $302,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,061,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

