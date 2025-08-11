Patrick Harrison Carroll Sells 60,000 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $3,214,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 169,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,385.20. This represents a 26.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 1.6%

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

