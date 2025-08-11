Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Sells $4,976,320.00 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $301.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $150.33 and a 12 month high of $355.91.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

