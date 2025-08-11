ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Invests $346,000 in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,087.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.6%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 277.23%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

