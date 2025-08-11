Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AMPX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair raised Amprius Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 4.1%

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 2.72.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 84.77%. The company had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In related news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 20,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $49,489.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 866,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,705.62. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 69,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $169,579.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,812,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,731.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,747 shares of company stock valued at $286,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 374,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 32,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 5,740.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 752,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Articles

