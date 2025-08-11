Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GEN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

GEN opened at $30.45 on Friday. Gen Digital has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gen Digital will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

In other Gen Digital news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $910,138.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Gen Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gen Digital by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Gen Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

