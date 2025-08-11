Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James Financial from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Doximity and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Doximity from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. Doximity has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $114,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,721.62. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,600. The trade was a 61.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,940. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Doximity by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Doximity by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Doximity by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

