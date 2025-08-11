Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for WaFd Earnings

WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for WaFd in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $186.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.47 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WAFD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WaFd from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on WaFd from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, WaFd currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of WaFd stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.90. WaFd has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in WaFd by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in WaFd by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 98,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WaFd by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in WaFd by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in WaFd by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is 41.06%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

