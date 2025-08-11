What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Middleby Q2 Earnings?

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Middleby in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $977.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MIDD

Middleby Stock Performance

Middleby stock opened at $119.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Middleby has a 12 month low of $118.09 and a 12 month high of $182.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 59.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,029,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,931 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,866,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,798,000 after acquiring an additional 53,276 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 0.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,319,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Middleby by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000,000 after acquiring an additional 150,709 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,198,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,293,000 after acquiring an additional 72,031 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 249,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.59 per share, with a total value of $37,298,621.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,088,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,973,262.17. This trade represents a 8.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 437,910 shares of company stock worth $65,243,811 over the last quarter. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Middleby

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.