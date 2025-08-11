Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CEO Sells $60,005,809.40 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 1,840,669 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $60,005,809.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,516,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,423,295.20. This trade represents a 54.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dave Schaeffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Dave Schaeffer sold 70,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $3,297,700.00.

On Friday, June 13th, Dave Schaeffer sold 55,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $2,607,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Dave Schaeffer sold 55,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $2,668,050.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Dave Schaeffer sold 55,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $2,675,200.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Dave Schaeffer sold 80,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $3,822,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Dave Schaeffer sold 75,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $3,582,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $973,400.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Dave Schaeffer sold 25,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 13.4%

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $30.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.68. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.28). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $246.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $1.015 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently -100.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 49,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cogent Communications by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,055 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

