Insider Selling: Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Insider Sells $5,763,356.42 in Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) insider Eric Mosbrooker sold 130,807 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $5,763,356.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,300. The trade was a 70.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 2.6%

RNA stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,136.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 272,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 87,468 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

