Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $845.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James Financial from $735.00 to $845.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 target price (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $785.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $763.00.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $727.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $697.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $656.19. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $745.34. The company has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 70.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

