Insider Selling: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Director Sells $296,100,000.00 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $296,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 866,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,825.15. This trade represents a 97.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Wei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400,000.00.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 476.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $260.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

