Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells 17,752 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 17,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $1,372,052.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 143,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,670.34. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 6th, Steven Conine sold 7,775 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $598,830.50.

On Monday, July 21st, Steven Conine sold 60,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $3,361,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Steven Conine sold 7,094 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $391,659.74.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Steven Conine sold 180,943 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $9,515,792.37.

On Monday, June 30th, Steven Conine sold 21,963 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $1,142,295.63.

On Friday, June 20th, Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,482,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Steven Conine sold 73,095 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $2,953,038.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Steven Conine sold 2,246 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $89,862.46.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Steven Conine sold 4,861 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $195,023.32.

On Monday, May 12th, Steven Conine sold 9,798 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $392,115.96.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Wayfair by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 59,083 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 302,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

