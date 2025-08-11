William Blair Predicts Immunic’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.39. Immunic has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Immunic by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 8,243,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 7,184,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immunic by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 479,846 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Immunic by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,583,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 415,104 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immunic by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 177,542 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

