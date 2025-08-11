What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Dover Q1 Earnings?

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Dover in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dover’s Q2 2027 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.92.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $173.43 on Monday. Dover has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.10.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,081,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 35,832.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,917,000 after purchasing an additional 561,487 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $99,017,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Dover by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,530,000 after buying an additional 524,092 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dover by 350.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 410,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after buying an additional 319,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.42%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

