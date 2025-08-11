Regal Rexnord Q2 EPS Forecast Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Regal Rexnord in a research report issued on Friday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX stock opened at $139.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.69. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 528,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $1,486,515.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 175,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,691,624.82. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.