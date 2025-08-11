ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Nova stock opened at $270.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.67. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $153.99 and a twelve month high of $291.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. Nova had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Nova’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Nova from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Nova in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nova from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nova from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Nova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

