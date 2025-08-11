Insider Buying: Aldoro Resources Limited (ASX:ARN) Insider Buys A$2,010,000.00 in Stock

Aldoro Resources Limited (ASX:ARN – Get Free Report) insider Minlu Fu bought 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,010,000.00 ($1,313,725.49).

Minlu Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 24th, Minlu Fu bought 1,200,000 shares of Aldoro Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$300,000.00 ($196,078.43).

On Thursday, June 5th, Minlu Fu bought 1,700,000 shares of Aldoro Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$204,000.00 ($133,333.33).

Aldoro Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 million, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.97.

About Aldoro Resources

Aldoro Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Narndee Project located in Western Australia. It also holds interest in The Kameelburg Project is located in Namibia, Southwest Africa; holds interest in Niobe Rb-Li Project located in Western Australia; and holds interest in Wyemandoo critical metal pegmatite project located in Western Australia.

