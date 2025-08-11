Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $193.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,575 shares in the company, valued at $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $165,954.90. Following the sale, the director owned 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,398.90. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $579,206 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 59.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,786,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,478 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,126,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,751,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,317 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $689,833,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 392.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,416,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $775,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,829 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 24.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,514,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,466,613,000 after buying an additional 1,670,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

