JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $55.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FROG. KeyCorp raised their target price on JFrog from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on JFrog from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price target on JFrog and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.87.

JFrog Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of FROG stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. JFrog has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.06.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $2,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 6,371,086 shares in the company, valued at $275,613,180.36. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 54,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,337,796.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,996,412 shares in the company, valued at $215,195,464.84. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,050,150. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 1,974.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,268,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,554,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 65.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JFrog by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,996,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 965,912 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

