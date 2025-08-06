Wall Street Zen Downgrades Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

Shares of LPX opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.80. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.32.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,377.76. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 33,243.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $222,610,000 after buying an additional 2,581,023 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,736.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 891,351 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after purchasing an additional 842,809 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,618,643 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $240,863,000 after purchasing an additional 635,817 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 173.5% in the first quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 911,621 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 578,248 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,708,649 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $384,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

