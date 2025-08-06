Raymond James Financial Forecasts TSE:BEI Q4 Earnings

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$37.96 and a 52 week high of C$49.75.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.
