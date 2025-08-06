Seaport Res Ptn Has Optimistic Outlook of Itron Q2 Earnings

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Itron in a research report issued on Thursday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Itron’s FY2026 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Johnson Rice downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.82.

Itron Stock Down 1.6%

ITRI opened at $123.79 on Monday. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.91 and a 200-day moving average of $113.47.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $606.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Itron by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 732,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,713,000 after acquiring an additional 413,487 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $27,619,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Itron by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 333,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after acquiring an additional 214,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Itron by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 929,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,313,000 after acquiring an additional 144,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $14,563,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 529 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $60,808.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,357.45. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 938 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $107,823.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 89,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,272,391.80. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,879,397. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

