National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:AEM FY2026 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.12. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cfra Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$163.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 7.3%

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$185.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$166.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$154.74. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$99.05 and a one year high of C$185.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.54, for a total transaction of C$852,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total value of C$3,379,960.00. Insiders sold a total of 36,905 shares of company stock worth $6,262,456 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 76.24%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020.

