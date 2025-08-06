Northland Capmk Forecasts Increased Earnings for Nextracker

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) – Northland Capmk raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nextracker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Northland Capmk currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nextracker’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nextracker’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Fox Advisors cut shares of Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Guggenheim cut shares of Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.37.

Nextracker Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $56.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.25. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $67.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $539,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 124,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,825. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,352.14. This trade represents a 56.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,476 shares of company stock worth $12,737,780. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Nextracker by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Nextracker by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.