Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Up 223.1% in July

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,400 shares, agrowthof223.1% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Piraeus Financial Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS BPIRY opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Piraeus Financial has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

Piraeus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.249 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 375.0%. This is a positive change from Piraeus Financial’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

