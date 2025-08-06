DA Davidson Has Bullish Forecast for Booking FY2025 Earnings

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst T. White now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $224.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $211.93. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6,500.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $209.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2026 earnings at $265.11 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $41.90 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,781.04.

Booking stock opened at $5,457.86 on Monday. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,291.80 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5,571.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,084.15. The company has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,674,935. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Booking by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Booking by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

