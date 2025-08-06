Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Outlook for PARA Earnings

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a report released on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

PARA opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,119,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,593,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,567,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 724,565 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,663,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,384,000 after purchasing an additional 460,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in Paramount Global by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,586,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

