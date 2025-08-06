Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Acquires 2,397 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.64. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.