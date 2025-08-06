369 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Purchased by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

IVE stock opened at $196.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.70 and a 200-day moving average of $190.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.