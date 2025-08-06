Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,063,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,355,546,000 after buying an additional 185,671 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $507.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $512.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $342.70 and a 12 month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.50.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

