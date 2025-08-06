Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Sells 4,615 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,257,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,976 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,382,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,548,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 39,402,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,045,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,740 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,458,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $781,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

