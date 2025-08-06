Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VBR opened at $198.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.98. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.