Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Has $3.82 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 18.7%

BATS:IEFA opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

