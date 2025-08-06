Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Sells 369 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in American Tower by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 66,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 63,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $210.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 247.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

