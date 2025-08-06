Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,657,407 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,121,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657,407 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $963,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,339,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401,728 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,423,000 after acquiring an additional 193,124 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,485,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,305,000 after acquiring an additional 321,672 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,761,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,651,000 after acquiring an additional 469,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,791,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.80. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.2419 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

