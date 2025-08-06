Intrust Bank NA Increases Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $16,651,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

