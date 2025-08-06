Natural Investments LLC Sells 661 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Natural Investments LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,458,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,455 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,788,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC lowered their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

PFE opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

