iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Coign Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Coign Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Coign Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,282,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,138,000 after buying an additional 1,084,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.64.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

