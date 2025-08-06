Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $53.84 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Provident Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 5.1% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $53,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $146,890.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,110. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $26,883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,101,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,667,570.10. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,913 shares of company stock valued at $40,671,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:ICE opened at $187.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.90. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $189.23. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 36.85%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

