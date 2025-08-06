Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 539 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.04 and its 200-day moving average is $172.70. The company has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

