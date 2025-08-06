Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $6.71 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 101.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 27,502.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,126 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,133,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,643 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $273,361,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,587,763,000 after buying an additional 920,414 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.4%

UNP opened at $223.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.70. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.