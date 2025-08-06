Advyzon Investment Management LLC Sells 141 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,320,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $3,177,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.50.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $267.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

