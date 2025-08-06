iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 64,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,613 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 417,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

IVV opened at $631.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $616.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $589.44. The company has a market cap of $635.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $642.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

