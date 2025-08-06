PrairieView Partners LLC Has $36.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.70. The stock has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Unusual Machines: A Speculation With Tailwinds to Lift Its Price
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Zebra Technologies: Riding the Automation Wave to Profits
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Vertical Aerospace’s New Deal and Earnings De-Risk Production
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.